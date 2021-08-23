4 Bedroom Home in Denison - $240,000

This is a unique property right at the edge of town across from the hospital. Approximately 20 acres with endless possibilities. Rolling hills with a great view from the back side. Ground is currently in grass hay. Older house in need of a little TLC has kitchen/dining, large livingroom, 4 bedrooms, bath & main floor laundry. Property is on rural water and has Denison city electricity. Basement has workshop area. Call for your appointment Today.