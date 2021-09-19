4 Bedroom Home in Denison - $259,900

Think Big when you take a look at this 3-4 bedroom 3.5 bath home. Living room with colonnades, spacious dining room to adjoining kitchen (appliances included). Updated master bedroom with private bathroom with new shower and corner jet tub. Main floor office, impressive entry with open stairway plus a handy main floor laundry. 2 bedrooms up with bathroom, full finished basement with walk-out kitchen, bedroom, bath, family room and storage. Several nice improvements with many new windows, roof, garage doors, patio & landscaping/drainage updates, new bathroom fixtures, flooring and paint. Large garage with extra parking along the outside. You'll love the location and field to the rear. Call today for your personal tour.