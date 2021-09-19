Think Big when you take a look at this 3-4 bedroom 3.5 bath home. Living room with colonnades, spacious dining room to adjoining kitchen (appliances included). Updated master bedroom with private bathroom with new shower and corner jet tub. Main floor office, impressive entry with open stairway plus a handy main floor laundry. 2 bedrooms up with bathroom, full finished basement with walk-out kitchen, bedroom, bath, family room and storage. Several nice improvements with many new windows, roof, garage doors, patio & landscaping/drainage updates, new bathroom fixtures, flooring and paint. Large garage with extra parking along the outside. You'll love the location and field to the rear. Call today for your personal tour.
4 Bedroom Home in Denison - $259,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Arrests
At the end of July 2020, Lisa Steffen thought she had a case of bronchitis but when she went for a test, it turned out she had COVID-19.
Suit names doctors, nurse, specialty orthopedic service
Arrests
Arrangements and services for Elmo P. “Bing” Bengfort, 93, formerly of Denison, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, September 17, at St. Rose of Lima C…
- Updated
Boyer Valley as a team rushed for 508 yards and scored seven touchdowns on the ground in a 60-40 victory over Coon Rapids-Bayard in Eight-Man,…
At a number of meetings when the Denison School Board members discuss short- and long-range plans for facilities, the concept of a career acad…
Anna, Elsa, Spider-man and Captain America join the party
Graveside services for Lois Butler, 94, of Denison, formerly of Charter Oak, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 18, at St. Jo…
Cynthia Banda said the first 2021 Denison Fashion Show production day was a success.