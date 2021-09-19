 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Denison - $259,900

4 Bedroom Home in Denison - $259,900

4 Bedroom Home in Denison - $259,900

Think Big when you take a look at this 3-4 bedroom 3.5 bath home. Living room with colonnades, spacious dining room to adjoining kitchen (appliances included). Updated master bedroom with private bathroom with new shower and corner jet tub. Main floor office, impressive entry with open stairway plus a handy main floor laundry. 2 bedrooms up with bathroom, full finished basement with walk-out kitchen, bedroom, bath, family room and storage. Several nice improvements with many new windows, roof, garage doors, patio & landscaping/drainage updates, new bathroom fixtures, flooring and paint. Large garage with extra parking along the outside. You'll love the location and field to the rear. Call today for your personal tour.

View More

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local

Elmo P. “Bing” Bengfort

Arrangements and services for Elmo P. “Bing” Bengfort, 93, formerly of Denison, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, September 17, at St. Rose of Lima C…

Local

Lois Butler

Graveside services for Lois Butler, 94, of Denison, formerly of Charter Oak, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 18, at St. Jo…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics