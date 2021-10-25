BIG, BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM HOME and now is your opportunity to make it yours. This home will surprise you with all the room it has. 4 bedrooms 3 bathrooms and office, family room, sunroom and MORE. So nicely decorated with large windows to enjoy the privacy and mature trees. Bonusâ€”you can go out the back yard for a shortcut to the high school. There's room for a camper, boat etc. with a handy yard shed. Geo Thermal heat with central air. Call for your personal tour. You can host the holidays in this beautiful home.
4 Bedroom Home in Denison - $325,000
