4 Bedroom Home in Denison - $325,000

This spacious brand new condo features 9' ceilings, modern finishes, and tons of storage. The kitchen has soft close cabinets, tile backsplash, and island with quartz countertops. Main floor consists of master bedroom with bath and walk in closet, an additional bath and bedroom, laundry, living room and dining. The full basement has same quality finishes 2 bedrooms, full bath, large family room and a bonus room. Let's not forget about the oversized 2 car garage. Call today to schedule your personal showing.

