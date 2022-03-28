4 Bedroom Home in Denison - $349,900

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Check out this unique home with a country living feel! This 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home features 3 bedrooms on the main floor, 1 master suite upstairs with a private bathroom and walk in closet, an eat-in kitchen with dining area to a wood deck, main floor laundry, and tons of natural light! The basement includes a large family room with a gas fireplace, full bathroom, and large storage room with access to the 2 car tuck under garage. This home sits on 3 lots and has plenty of room to run inside and out. This home is located on the edge of town near the Yellowsmoke walking trail. This home is a must see, call today for a personal tour!

