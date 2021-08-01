AUCTION! THIS PROPERTY WILL SELL AT AUCTION! THE PRICE SHOWN IS THE STARTING BID, AND IS NOT REFLECTIVE OF THE ASKING PRICE! Home Description: Large farmhouse with several rooms, hardwood floors, remodled bathroom, with West Central Rural Water hookup Sq Footage: 1,817 total living Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 1 Year Built: 1894 Building Descriptions: Lean-to's and Sheds for small animals and livestock. Other Improvements: Good fencing with electric fence; Rural water; Refrigerator, stove, stay with the home; water heater and furnace . Legal Description: LOT 1 SW NW 22-8N4 39W Possession Terms: Immediate possession of the house upon closing. Possession of the cattle yards/pasture on December 1, 2021. Closing Date: On or before September 30, 2021 Taxes: $1,122 annual Earnest Deposit: 10% due upon Seller's acceptance of your bid
4 Bedroom Home in Denison - $40,000
Monday was Tyler Knight’s first day on the job as the new Yellow Smoke Park Ranger for Crawford County Conservation.
Hospital: “Get the vaccine”
Denison Mayor Pam Soseman brought to the city council’s attention last week an individual’s complaint about the appearance of the four-sided m…
Thelma Pauley, Denison Livestock Auction, make donation to Crawford County Fair in memory of Erv Pauley
Wednesday, on what would have been Erv Pauley’s 92nd birthday, his family and friends of the family gathered at Denison Livestock Auction to r…
When I think of the Zion Lutheran Church, I think of its majestic beauty; of its history since its construction in 1929; of all the sentimenta…