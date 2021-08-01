4 Bedroom Home in Denison - $40,000

AUCTION! THIS PROPERTY WILL SELL AT AUCTION! THE PRICE SHOWN IS THE STARTING BID, AND IS NOT REFLECTIVE OF THE ASKING PRICE! Home Description: Large farmhouse with several rooms, hardwood floors, remodled bathroom, with West Central Rural Water hookup Sq Footage: 1,817 total living Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 1 Year Built: 1894 Building Descriptions: Lean-to's and Sheds for small animals and livestock. Other Improvements: Good fencing with electric fence; Rural water; Refrigerator, stove, stay with the home; water heater and furnace . Legal Description: LOT 1 SW NW 22-8N4 39W Possession Terms: Immediate possession of the house upon closing. Possession of the cattle yards/pasture on December 1, 2021. Closing Date: On or before September 30, 2021 Taxes: $1,122 annual Earnest Deposit: 10% due upon Seller's acceptance of your bid