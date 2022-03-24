 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Denison - $69,900

Take a look at this 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located walking distance from uptown Denison. This home features 1 bedroom on the main floor and 3 upstairs along with 1/2 bathroom on the main and a full bathroom upstairs. This home has some newer updates including a gas furnace and water heater. This home is priced to sell and won't last long! Call for your tour today

