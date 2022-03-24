Take a look at this 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located walking distance from uptown Denison. This home features 1 bedroom on the main floor and 3 upstairs along with 1/2 bathroom on the main and a full bathroom upstairs. This home has some newer updates including a gas furnace and water heater. This home is priced to sell and won't last long! Call for your tour today
4 Bedroom Home in Denison - $69,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
On Thursday, the Boyer Valley School Board voted to hire Jeremy Christiansen as the next superintendent/high school principal.
Jodie Flaherty hired as city clerk
Sheriff seeks information about white pickup
March 14, 3:15 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office investigating oil dumped on gravel roads. County Engineer Paul Assman reported that …
The Manilla community celebrated the successful years-long effort required to get the Little Hawks Childcare Center up and running with a ribb…
Funeral services for Larry Thies, 76, of Denison, will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, March 25, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison with bu…
Arrests
Separate effort fails to ban vaccine requirements and add legal protections for commercial truck drivers
Small pieces of equipment will help firefighters save lives and property fire hydrants
New Eventide facility the result of years of effort