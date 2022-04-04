4 Bedroom Home in Dunlap - $272,500

Acreage living with beautiful scenery awaits you! This property has a well cared for (4) bedroom (1) bathroom home with newer appliances, roof, siding, HVAC, plumbing and electrical as of 2014. Additional features include (4) outbuildings that can be used for extra storage, garage space, animals, etc. Each outbuilding has newer metal roofs, (3) of the outbuildings have electricity. This acreage has a lot of room for outdoor activities, with a large patio for entertaining and a small race track. Potential horse stalls and pasture. Timber with a pretty creek. The positives of this rare property are endless, including it's location (within 1 hour to the Omaha Metro!) Schedule a showing and make this acreage your new home, today!