Acreage living with beautiful scenery awaits you! This property has a well cared for (4) bedroom (1) bathroom home with newer appliances, roof, siding, HVAC, plumbing and electrical as of 2014. Additional features include (4) outbuildings that can be used for extra storage, garage space, animals, etc. Each outbuilding has newer metal roofs, (3) of the outbuildings have electricity. This acreage has a lot of room for outdoor activities, with a large patio for entertaining and a small race track. Potential horse stalls and pasture. Timber with a pretty creek. The positives of this rare property are endless, including it's location (within 1 hour to the Omaha Metro!) Schedule a showing and make this acreage your new home, today!
4 Bedroom Home in Dunlap - $272,500
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Charged with five counts of attempted murder, one count of arson
Arrests and charges
Arrests
A new vehicle and 3-4 employees needed
Arrests
Says volunteer EMTs in Denison would ease CCMH ambulance workload
School commons dedicated in Duane Goode’s memory
“Something the Lord really impressed on my heart was that he speaks a lot in analogies,” said Leslie Gustafson. “I see situations and it becom…
Funeral services for Don Hoemann, 92, of Denison, will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 31, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Denison wi…
Denison Livestock Auction’s spring machinery and equipment consignment sale attracted people interested in bidding on items from seed boxes to…