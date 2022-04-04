 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Dunlap - $272,500

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Dunlap - $272,500

Acreage living with beautiful scenery awaits you! This property has a well cared for (4) bedroom (1) bathroom home with newer appliances, roof, siding, HVAC, plumbing and electrical as of 2014. Additional features include (4) outbuildings that can be used for extra storage, garage space, animals, etc. Each outbuilding has newer metal roofs, (3) of the outbuildings have electricity. This acreage has a lot of room for outdoor activities, with a large patio for entertaining and a small race track. Potential horse stalls and pasture. Timber with a pretty creek. The positives of this rare property are endless, including it's location (within 1 hour to the Omaha Metro!) Schedule a showing and make this acreage your new home, today!

View More

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Don Hoemann

Funeral services for Don Hoemann, 92, of Denison, will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 31, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Denison wi…

Catching bids

Catching bids

Denison Livestock Auction’s spring machinery and equipment consignment sale attracted people interested in bidding on items from seed boxes to…