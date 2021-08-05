Manageable sized acreage with updated siding and roof. A little TLC and call this home! Seller will not complete any repairs to the subject property, either lender or buyer requested. The property is sold in AS IS condition
4 Bedroom Home in Earling - $39,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Arrests
Arrests and citations
Deaths
As a child, Angie Stangl knew she wanted to be a teacher. The realization came to her when she would play school with her nieces and nephews.
- Updated
One way to see more the unique features of Iowa is to get off the interstates and travel the other highways and the county roads.
- Updated
The new Wise Monkey Retreat Center has been in business for a month and owners Amy and Randy Healy said the business has filled a need in the …
When I think of the Zion Lutheran Church, I think of its majestic beauty; of its history since its construction in 1929; of all the sentimenta…
- Updated
From Iowa State University Extension and Outreach
- Updated
Crawford
- Updated
AUCTION! THIS PROPERTY WILL SELL AT AUCTION! THE PRICE SHOWN IS THE STARTING BID, AND IS NOT REFLECTIVE OF THE ASKING PRICE! Home Description:…