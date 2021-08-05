 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Earling - $39,900

4 Bedroom Home in Earling - $39,900

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Earling - $39,900

Manageable sized acreage with updated siding and roof. A little TLC and call this home! Seller will not complete any repairs to the subject property, either lender or buyer requested. The property is sold in AS IS condition

View More

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Our religious home
Letters

Our religious home

When I think of the Zion Lutheran Church, I think of its majestic beauty; of its history since its construction in 1929; of all the sentimenta…

4 Bedroom Home in Denison - $40,000

4 Bedroom Home in Denison - $40,000

  • Updated

AUCTION! THIS PROPERTY WILL SELL AT AUCTION! THE PRICE SHOWN IS THE STARTING BID, AND IS NOT REFLECTIVE OF THE ASKING PRICE! Home Description:…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics