4 Bedroom Home in Manilla - $99,500

This home has 4 bedrooms 1 & 3/4 baths, stove, fridge, washer, dryer and deep freeze stay. French doors off eat in kitchen to a wood deck with a country view. Recently updated main floor bath, new interior paint. Call for more details or a personal tour!

