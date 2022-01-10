This home has 4 bedrooms 1 & 3/4 baths, stove, fridge, washer, dryer and deep freeze stay. French doors off eat in kitchen to a wood deck with a country view. Recently updated main floor bath, new interior paint. Call for more details or a personal tour!
4 Bedroom Home in Manilla - $99,500
