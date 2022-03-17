 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Manning - $89,900

Looking for more space? Look no further than 204 Sue Street. This 1700+ square foot, 4 bed 2 bath home features a large eat-in kitchen with main floor laundry. All appliances included! The two-car garage and large backyard provide plenty of storage and room to enjoy. Call today to take a personal tour!

