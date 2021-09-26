Looking for more space? Look no further than 204 Sue Street. This 1700+ square foot, 4 bed 2 bath home features a large eat-in kitchen with main floor laundry. All appliances included! The two-car garage and large backyard provide plenty of storage and room to enjoy. Call today to take a personal tour!
4 Bedroom Home in Manning - $99,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Arrests
Funeral services for Brian Knudsen, 50, of Charter Oak, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, September 23, at St. John Lutheran Church in…
Arrests
Arrests
Visitation for Connie Teut, 80, of Schleswig, will be 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Friday, September 24, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.
Two more area COVID-19 deaths were reported by the state on coronavirus.iowa.gov for the period between September 15 and September 21.
- Updated
Funeral services for Robert “Bob” Thul, 78, of Denison, will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, September 26, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Schle…
Funeral services for Beverly Miller, 74, of Dow City, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Monday, September 27, at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison…
Arrests
Funeral services for Kenneth Kock, 84, of Vail, will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday, September 24, at United Church in Westside with burial at…