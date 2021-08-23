3 CAR DETCHACED GARAGE/1 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE. Just one of the great amenities to this updated 4 bedroom home. You'll love the open room layout in the living and dining room areas. Updated kitchen including appliances. Beautiful original woodwork, open stairway, colonnades, and pocket doors. Upper level has 3 bedrooms. Large family room in the lower level with a bathroom. Ton of improvements: to list a few, Updated kitchen and main bedroom, added 3 car detached garage with cabinets, heat and air. New furnace/heat pump 2013 and finished basement, New roof 2015, new water heater 2016 new refrigerator 2019, new dishwasher 2021. This move in ready home won't last. Call Today
4 Bedroom Home in Schleswig - $134,900
