Here is your chance to own an acreage at an affordable price!! House and outbuildings are in need of repair and being offered As-IS- put some sweat equity in this and have a great place. Excellent location just 2 miles off the highway, and on Rural water. Over 8 acres of land, perfect for hobby farm, livestock- whatever you like! Call today for more information
4 Bedroom Home in Schleswig - $99,500
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Arrests
Arrests and citations
Deaths
As a child, Angie Stangl knew she wanted to be a teacher. The realization came to her when she would play school with her nieces and nephews.
- Updated
One way to see more the unique features of Iowa is to get off the interstates and travel the other highways and the county roads.
- Updated
The new Wise Monkey Retreat Center has been in business for a month and owners Amy and Randy Healy said the business has filled a need in the …
When I think of the Zion Lutheran Church, I think of its majestic beauty; of its history since its construction in 1929; of all the sentimenta…
- Updated
From Iowa State University Extension and Outreach
- Updated
Crawford
- Updated
AUCTION! THIS PROPERTY WILL SELL AT AUCTION! THE PRICE SHOWN IS THE STARTING BID, AND IS NOT REFLECTIVE OF THE ASKING PRICE! Home Description:…