 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Schleswig - $99,500

4 Bedroom Home in Schleswig - $99,500

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Schleswig - $99,500

Here is your chance to own an acreage at an affordable price!! House and outbuildings are in need of repair and being offered As-IS- put some sweat equity in this and have a great place. Excellent location just 2 miles off the highway, and on Rural water. Over 8 acres of land, perfect for hobby farm, livestock- whatever you like! Call today for more information

View More

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Our religious home
Letters

Our religious home

When I think of the Zion Lutheran Church, I think of its majestic beauty; of its history since its construction in 1929; of all the sentimenta…

4 Bedroom Home in Denison - $40,000

4 Bedroom Home in Denison - $40,000

  • Updated

AUCTION! THIS PROPERTY WILL SELL AT AUCTION! THE PRICE SHOWN IS THE STARTING BID, AND IS NOT REFLECTIVE OF THE ASKING PRICE! Home Description:…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics