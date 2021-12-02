 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Schleswig - $99,500

Here is your chance to own an acreage at an affordable price!! House and outbuildings are in need of repair and being offered As-IS- put some sweat equity in this and have a great place. Excellent location just 2 miles off the highway, and on Rural water. Over 8 acres of land, perfect for hobby farm, livestock- whatever you like! Call today for more information

