Here is your chance to own an acreage at an affordable price!! House and outbuildings are in need of repair and being offered As-IS- put some sweat equity in this and have a great place. Excellent location just 2 miles off the highway, and on Rural water. Over 8 acres of land, perfect for hobby farm, livestock- whatever you like! Call today for more information
4 Bedroom Home in Schleswig - $99,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
Accidents
Arrests
- Updated
The exterior of the house at 421 North 15th Street in Denison provides a misleading picture of the severity of the fire that occurred inside o…
The Crawford County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday decided to suspend efforts toward instituting a COVID-19 vaccine mandate or testing policy…
Schaffer heads to Lake City for new opportunity
Heather Rasmussen, Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) executive director of care integration, on Monday evening spoke with the hospital …
Despite losing three starters, including their top scorer to graduation, the Denison-Schleswig boys will enter the 2021-22 basketball season w…
Arrests and warrants
It’s the end of November and the weather is holding out for outdoor work, like the development of the dining node in front of the Bake Shop an…
With the receipt this week of the last of the signatures of the involved landowners, the Crawford County Board of Supervisors is set to move f…