15 Acres wtih 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath home with over4000 sq. ft. of finished living space, 2-cardetached garage 24' x 24', 87' x 39' pole building plus 3 other machine sheds/shops. Main floor of home includes living room, dining room, eat-in kitchen, laundry, master bedroom, master bath, office, sewing/craft room, & 1/2 bath. Upstairs you will find 4 bedrooms, and a 3/4 bath with shower. Great spot for horses or other livestock or just sitting on the open front porch of this home and enjoy a sunset and the wild life in the natural terrain that surrounds this property.
5 Bedroom Home in Defiance - $285,000
