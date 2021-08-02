 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Denison - $119,500

5 Bedroom Home in Denison - $119,500

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Denison - $119,500

THIS HOME WILL SURPRISE YOU- 5 Big Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, Living room and family room on main level. Kitchen with appliances and dining area. Huge storage areas, wood floors, pocket doors and much more. Full basement with walk out. Permanent siding, updated furnace and many other features. Located very close to schools on a corner lot. Call today to check it out.

View More

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Our religious home
Letters

Our religious home

When I think of the Zion Lutheran Church, I think of its majestic beauty; of its history since its construction in 1929; of all the sentimenta…

Local

Dennis Nelson

  • Updated

Dennis Nelson, 77, died Monday, July 26, at his home in Charter Oak.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics