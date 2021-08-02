THIS HOME WILL SURPRISE YOU- 5 Big Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, Living room and family room on main level. Kitchen with appliances and dining area. Huge storage areas, wood floors, pocket doors and much more. Full basement with walk out. Permanent siding, updated furnace and many other features. Located very close to schools on a corner lot. Call today to check it out.
5 Bedroom Home in Denison - $119,500
