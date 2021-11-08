5 Bedroom Home in Denison - $263,500

THE HOME YOU'VE BEEN WAITING FOR: Very Nice Ranch Home close to Schools: 5 bedroom 3 bathroom home with nice updates. You can move right it and enjoy all the room there is; all the new paint, carpet and finishing touches. Nice kitchen cabinets with pull out drawers, stove, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher and dining area. Large living room with vaulted ceiling. 3 bedroom 2 baths on the main, 2 bedrooms with egress and 1 bath down. Main floor laundry with washer and dryer. Lower level family room and large unfinished area too. You'll love the rear rural pasture view as well as the handy convenience to schools and pool. Don't miss this one! Call today for your personal tour. NO SHOES IN HOUSE- I have shoe covers available at the home.