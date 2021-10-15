5 Bedroom Home in Denison - $645,000

Exclusive Listing!! Call or text Dave today at 712-269-8191 to tour this amazing 5 bedroom executive home with incredible views. A long, long list of exceptional features include en suite with private sunken living room, huge master bath with heated tile floors and massive his and hers walk-in closet. State-of- the art- kitchen with a long list of amenities and high end appliances that stay, two islands, custom cabinets, and much more. Huge walk in pantry with tons of storage. Main floor laundry room/ mud room with custom cabinets and countertops. Open floor plan offers great space to entertain, enjoy the massive deck, fireplace and the amazing view. Lower level features include Great Room with fireplace, and walk-out to custom concrete patio, wet bar with live edge granite countertops, Media room with custom seating, home gym, second laundry room and much more! Save the hassle of building- your dream home is right here!! Text or call Dave at 712-269-8191 now!