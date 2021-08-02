This raised ranch has been converted into a duplex, featuring 3 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, an eat in kitchen, dining area, and open living room on the main floor. The lower level is an entire second living area making the house into a converted duplex. The lower level features 2 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, an eat in kitchen, and open living room. This property would make a great investment property! This property is priced to sell! Call today for your own personal tour.
5 Bedroom Home in Denison - $84,500
