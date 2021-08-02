 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Denison - $84,500

5 Bedroom Home in Denison - $84,500

5 Bedroom Home in Denison - $84,500

This raised ranch has been converted into a duplex, featuring 3 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, an eat in kitchen, dining area, and open living room on the main floor. The lower level is an entire second living area making the house into a converted duplex. The lower level features 2 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, an eat in kitchen, and open living room. This property would make a great investment property! This property is priced to sell! Call today for your own personal tour.

View More

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Our religious home
Letters

Our religious home

When I think of the Zion Lutheran Church, I think of its majestic beauty; of its history since its construction in 1929; of all the sentimenta…

4 Bedroom Home in Denison - $40,000

4 Bedroom Home in Denison - $40,000

  • Updated

AUCTION! THIS PROPERTY WILL SELL AT AUCTION! THE PRICE SHOWN IS THE STARTING BID, AND IS NOT REFLECTIVE OF THE ASKING PRICE! Home Description:…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics