5 Bedroom Home in Manilla - $118,500

Amazing Space and so much more in this 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom home! You'll love the updates, they are: new siding, windows and gutter with leaf guard by ABC Siding. Changed the flat roofs to peaked roofs, remodeled the kitchen, remodeled both bathrooms. Removed interior walls in basement and updated. New sewer line from house to street. Updated electrical with breaker panel, new plumbing, new basement windows, updated furnace in 2008. Features include wood floors, open stairway, high ceilings, main floor laundry, 2 car garage with carport and more. Call today for your personal tour.