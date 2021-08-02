This beautiful Victorian home features the best of both worlds, with professionally restored original hardwood floors in the living room and dining room, to amazing huge kitchen with high end cabinets and appliances that stay, granite countertops and much more. Bathrooms are freshly updated as well, with many upgrades including tile shower, granite countertops, new fixtures highlighting the list. Newly added main floor laundry/ mud room when you come in from the newly added oversized 2 car garage is super convenient! This beautiful home sits on an oversized corner lot just a short walk from downtown Manning. Call or text Dave at 712-269-8191 today to schedule your personal tour of this high quality home at a great price!
5 Bedroom Home in Manning - $187,500
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Arrests
Monday was Tyler Knight’s first day on the job as the new Yellow Smoke Park Ranger for Crawford County Conservation.
Arrests
Deaths
Hospital: “Get the vaccine”
When I think of the Zion Lutheran Church, I think of its majestic beauty; of its history since its construction in 1929; of all the sentimenta…
Denison Mayor Pam Soseman brought to the city council’s attention last week an individual’s complaint about the appearance of the four-sided m…
- Updated
Crawford
- Updated
From Iowa State University Extension and Outreach
- Updated
Dennis Nelson, 77, died Monday, July 26, at his home in Charter Oak.