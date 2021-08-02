5 Bedroom Home in Manning - $187,500

This beautiful Victorian home features the best of both worlds, with professionally restored original hardwood floors in the living room and dining room, to amazing huge kitchen with high end cabinets and appliances that stay, granite countertops and much more. Bathrooms are freshly updated as well, with many upgrades including tile shower, granite countertops, new fixtures highlighting the list. Newly added main floor laundry/ mud room when you come in from the newly added oversized 2 car garage is super convenient! This beautiful home sits on an oversized corner lot just a short walk from downtown Manning. Call or text Dave at 712-269-8191 today to schedule your personal tour of this high quality home at a great price!