LINCOLN, NE (06/26/2023) — More than 6,400 University of Nebraska-Lincoln students have been named to the Deans’ List for the spring semester of the 2022-23 academic year.

Qualification for the Deans’ List varies among the eight undergraduate colleges and the Explore Center. Listed below are the minimum requirements for each entity and the name of its respective dean or director. All qualifying grade-point averages are based on a four-point scale and a minimum number of graded semester hours. Students can be on the Deans’ List for more than one college.

College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, 3.75; Dean Tiffany Heng-Moss.

College of Architecture, 3.75; Dean Kevin G. Van Den Wymelenberg.

College of Arts and Sciences, 3.7; Dean Mark E. Button.

College of Business, 3.6; Dean Kathy Farrell.

College of Education and Human Sciences, 3.75; Dean Sherri Jones.

College of Engineering, 3.5; Dean Lance C. Perez.

College of Journalism and Mass Communications, 3.7; Dean Shari Veil.

Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, 3.7; Dean Andy Belser.

Explore Center for undeclared, pre-engineering, pre-health and pre-law students, 3.6; Senior Associate Vice Chancellor and Dean of Undergraduate Education Amy Goodburn.

Following is a list of area honorees, listed alphabetically by hometown, with their year in school, college(s) and major(s). Some international students are listed under their adopted hometowns in the United States. Some students chose not to be listed.

Logan: Abigail Frances Ridder, senior, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, environmental studies and plant biology.

Missouri Valley: Katie Gore, junior, Dean’s Lists, College of Arts and Sciences and College of Education and Human Sciences, mathematics and secondary education.

Missouri Valley: Gracie Stoops, junior, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology.

Missouri Valley: Elissa Ruth Treu, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences.

Woodbine: Hailee Nelson, junior, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, anthropology.

Woodbine: Jamie Plowman, junior, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology.