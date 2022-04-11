Your dream home awaits you! This beautiful ranch style home features an open floor plan with top of the line finishes. 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, nice sized living room, family room, and kitchen. Beautiful master bedroom with walk in closet, tiled shower, and double vanity. Beautifully finished basement with day light windows and a wet bar. Located on 2 lots, a fenced in yard, and a 3 car garage. Home was built in 2018. Don't let this one of a kind opportunity slip by call today!
6 Bedroom Home in Manning - $439,995
