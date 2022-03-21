Your dream home awaits you! This beautiful ranch style home features an open floor plan with top of the line finishes. 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, nice sized living room, family room, and kitchen. Beautiful master bedroom with walk in closet, tiled shower, and double vanity. Beautifully finished basement with day light windows and a wet bar. Located on 2 lots, a fenced in yard, and a 3 car garage. Home was built in 2018. Don't let this one of a kind opportunity slip by call today!
6 Bedroom Home in Manning - $449,995
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Employees needed
Arrests
Jodie Flaherty hired as city clerk
Sheriff seeks information about white pickup
Separate effort fails to ban vaccine requirements and add legal protections for commercial truck drivers
March 14, 3:15 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office investigating oil dumped on gravel roads. County Engineer Paul Assman reported that …
The Manilla community celebrated the successful years-long effort required to get the Little Hawks Childcare Center up and running with a ribb…
Once a year, the Schleswig Community Building fills with people eager to test their knowledge of general knowledge and useful facts as well as…
Note from the City of Denison: The railroad crossings through Denison at South Main Street and South 15th Street are closed until further noti…
Small pieces of equipment will help firefighters save lives and property fire hydrants