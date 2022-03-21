 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

6 Bedroom Home in Manning - $449,995

  • Updated
6 Bedroom Home in Manning - $449,995

Your dream home awaits you! This beautiful ranch style home features an open floor plan with top of the line finishes. 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, nice sized living room, family room, and kitchen. Beautiful master bedroom with walk in closet, tiled shower, and double vanity. Beautifully finished basement with day light windows and a wet bar. Located on 2 lots, a fenced in yard, and a 3 car garage. Home was built in 2018. Don't let this one of a kind opportunity slip by call today!

View More

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police Beat 3-18-2022

Police Beat 3-18-2022

March 14, 3:15 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office investigating oil dumped on gravel roads. County Engineer Paul Assman reported that …

Little Hawks is open for business

Little Hawks is open for business

The Manilla community celebrated the successful years-long effort required to get the Little Hawks Childcare Center up and running with a ribb…

Trivia for non-trivial fundraising

Trivia for non-trivial fundraising

Once a year, the Schleswig Community Building fills with people eager to test their knowledge of general knowledge and useful facts as well as…