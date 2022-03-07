 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

6 Bedroom Home in Manning - $460,000

  • Updated
6 Bedroom Home in Manning - $460,000

Your dream home awaits you! This beautiful ranch style home features an open floor plan with top of the line finishes. 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, nice sized living room, family room, and kitchen. Beautiful master bedroom with walk in closet, tiled shower, and double vanity. Beautifully finished basement with day light windows and a wet bar. Located on 2 lots, a fenced in yard, and a 3 car garage. Home was built in 2018. Don't let this one of a kind opportunity slip by call today!

View More

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

New chief on the job in Denison

New chief on the job in Denison

A new police chief is on the job in Denison. Brandon Rinnan was officially appointed and sworn in at Tuesday’s city council meeting and had hi…

A boost for bilingual education

A boost for bilingual education

The dual language program at Denison Elementary School received a big boost on Friday when representatives of Pella in Carroll presented a che…