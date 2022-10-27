 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Don Luensmann talks to a room full of guests at Gracewell in Denison on Wednesday evening for the "8 over 80" ceremony. Eventide Senior Living Community invited nominations for a showcase of citizens over the age of 80 and the awards presentation took place that night. Luensmann spoke about people over 80 as part of the "Silent Generation," but the people awarded were not silent in the amount of support they gave their churches, families and communities. The eight award receipients are Robert Andresen, Orville Bohlmann, Roger Conrad, Clarence Hoffman, Barbara Koch, Margaret Trierweiler, Don Uker and Gordon Wiebers. See their photos and write-ups in Tuesday's Denison Bulletin.

