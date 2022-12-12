A holiday treat in Dow City

Mitch Thompson, of Dow City, and his daughter, Adaline, found a great father and daughter craft project to do at the Dow City-Arion Fire Station.
A close-up view of a set of figures made in Germany that was originally owned by a Denison elementary teacher, Alice Messenbrink. The second owner was Donna Weiss. It is now owned by Cathy Garrett. The prices are still marked on some of the figures.
Community members shared their nativity sets, each one with a special family story, for a display that spanned a number of tables at Community of Christ Church in Dow City. Connie Thompson (pictured at right) arranged the displays and talked to visitors about the nativity sets.
Kathy Wright, of Dow City, followed the directions of her granddaughter, Kinleigh Wright, of Council Bluffs, while going through the cookie walk at the Dow City Community Building.
Maxine Garrett, of Dow City, poses for a photo with Santa and his elf. She had so much fun smiling for the camera that she forgot to tell Santa what she wanted for Christmas and forgot to pick up her bag of goodies from the elf.
Kalel Mathison, of Dow City, was all smiles while having a long conversation with Santa Claus at the Dow City Community Building.
Kora Flaherty, of Dunlap, poses with Santa Claus and her mom, Jodie Flaherty, who is the city clerk in Denison.
Community members staged a live nativity in the city maintenance building.
The Three Wise Men pose for a photo at the live nativity scene.
