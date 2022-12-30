A look at New Year's babies 2019-2021 Dec 30, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 1 of 3 Name: Alex Joquin Chavez Date of birth: January 3, 2021 Length: 19.75 inches Weight: 7 lbs., 1 oz. Physician: Dr. John A. Lathrop III Submitted photo Baby’s name: Selena Adria Del Angel Date of birth: January 20, 2020 Length: 19.75 inches Weight: 6 lbs., 8 oz. Submitted photo Baby’s name: Quinn Brockhoff Date of birth: January 4, 2019 Length: 21 inches Weight: 8 lbs., 9 oz. Dan Mundt Related to this story Most Popular Police Beat Weather-related calls Candle making helps family cope with loss “We started making candles back in March of ’22,” said Kenzie Collins. “I wanted to find a hobby; something that was relaxing that I could do … Denison Police Department monthly activity Report for November 2022 Denison City Council reduces rent for Boulders lease holder On October 1 this year, Chris and Carrie Polleys’ company, WCP, LLC, began leasing Boulders Conference Center, a city-owned building located a… Iowa man gets prison time for soliciting sex from 11-year-old girl who sold pot for him The man recruited the girl to help him complete a marijuana transaction while he was caring for her, the girl's 10-year-old friend and a 1-year-old child for their parents. Police Beat Arrests, citations Funeral Notice Norma Henningsen Supervisors discuss new City Center RFP During their December 20 meeting, the Crawford County Board of Supervisors discussed how to proceed with a remodeling project for the former C… Providing help understanding and using spoken language “I knew what I wanted to do early on,” said Rachel Burns. “I always wanted to work with children – even when I was a child — and I always want… Structural engineer needed to examine three Denison buildings Denison City Manager Brad Hanson will be seeking quotes from at least three structural engineers to provide details on work needed at the seni…