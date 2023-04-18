A lot of fun packed into miniature cars

Woodbine’s Del Drenth takes his passion for Hot Wheels to national convention

by Gordon Wolf

It would be hard for Del Drenth, of Woodbine, to choose which is more fun – collecting Hot Wheels cars or racing them.

He definitely has collected a lot of cars, but racing the 1:64 scale cars is something he enjoys with adults and especially with his grandson, Drake, age six.

Racing also allowed Drenth to collect another item – a trophy for winning the Sizzler Race at the National Hot Wheels Convention in Columbus, Ohio, on April 8.

The Sizzler is a brand of Mattel car with a small motor and a rechargeable battery. Various sources put the introduction of the car in the very late 1960s to the very early 1970s. The line was discontinued by Mattel in 1978. Mattel started making the Sizzlers again in 2007 under a deal with Target but it was discontinued two years later. Another company started making replica Sizzlers in the 1990s but stopped after a lawsuit was filed.

Sizzlers were made in two styles – a short chassis with a short battery and a long chassis with a long battery.

Besides racing cars at the national convention, Drenth also entered cars in the custom-design class.

Drenth’s interest in the miniature cars caught fire when, at age 10 in 1968, he purchased his first Hot Wheels at the Five and Dime in Sheldon, the northwest Iowa town where he grew up until his family moved several miles west on Highway 18.

(Note: Five and Dime stores, often called just Dime stores, were general stores that carried a vast array of inexpensive products, similar in some respects to dollar stores today and a lot like variety stores that can be found in many small towns.

The year that Drenth purchased his first Hot Wheels was the same year that Mattel introduced the line of toy cars. According https://corporate.mattel.com/history, in 1968 Hot Wheels was invented by a team of Mattel creators, including a rocket scientist and a car designer. It was Mattel co-founder Elliot Handler’s idea for miniature die-cast cars designed after cars of the day known for their speed, power and performance.

“I collected Hot Wheels as a kid, but stopped for a long time, and then I got interested again when the value of Hot Wheels started going up in the 1990s,” he said.

Drenth is a member of two Hot Wheels clubs – the All Iowa Hot Wheels Collectors Club based in Des Moines and the Mid States Collectors fClub based in Omaha.

He said about once a month the clubs have shows. Tables are set up with Hot Wheels to purchase and some racing is done, although not that much with Sizzlers.

Besides Sizzler racing, downhill racing is done with Hot Wheels cars that don’t have a motor and cell.

“The racing is really fun because it’s difficult to find a number of guys that are interested in it, except at the nationals,” Drenth said.

This year was Drenth’s first time to attend the national event, and he said he was lucky enough to get a ticket.

“You have to subscribe to the Hot Wheels newsletter to get an application for tickets. They took the first 300 people; I was No. 250,” he explained. “Other people, about 3,000, went online to try to get the rest of the tickets, which sold out in an hour.”

At the national convention, heat and championship round races are run for short-battery and long-battery cars, and also for youth.

Drenth won one heat in these races but got bumped out in the second round. He said it all depends on how well the car is running.

“Sometimes with these little batteries, the circuits will short out and the Sizzler will travel slower,” he said.

Fortunately, Drenth had another car along and he entered that in the Battle Royale.

He explained how the Battle Royale is run.

Prior to the race, the cells in each Sizzler have to be drained of power and then charged with a “juice box,” which gets its power from D cell batteries.

The number of seconds people are allowed to charge their Sizzlers is determined by the person in charge the race. “Sometimes the judge might tell you to charge your car for a minute, or it could be 40 seconds, and every race could be different,” Drenth said. (One minute is the amount of time it takes to charge a completely dry Sizzler cell to full power.)

The track used at the national convention was oval shaped with banked turns; it measured 22 feet around and was six inches wide.

The Sizzler tracks are not slotted, that is the track doesn’t have some physical feature to keep a car in the same lane. Sizzlers are directed only by their momentum.

A total of 25 cars raced in the Battle Royale. They don’t start the race at a common starting line but just where the car owner happens to be standing around the outside of the track.

Drenth said that in short-cell or long-cell Sizzler events, races are run in heats of four cars, with the winner going on to the next level. “Four cars go around the track and won’t hit each other. It’s amazing how they do that because the tracks don’t have slots.”

But in a Battle Royale with 25 cars, plenty of crashes occurred. However, Drenth’s Sizzler miraculously swerved around the crashes. He cannot explain why.

Drenth gave three keys to winning a race like the Battle Royale.

“The trick is to make sure have new batteries in your juice box, and make sure you have a good cell in your car. And, of course, don’t crash.”

How long will Drenth keep collecting and racing Hot Wheels.

“I don’t know if I’ll ever lose interest,” he said.

He takes grandson Drake to Hot Wheels shows, where people just had cars to the kids.

“It’s just a lot of fun to come home and open them up,” Drenth said. “We have a drag strip that we race cars on. And we race the Sizzlers. We spend a couple hours doing that on the days he visits.”

Drenth and wife Michelle’s sons, Nick, Dakota and Dallas, are not as much into Hot Wheels but they know their father is and that Drake is.