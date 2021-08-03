A quilting getaway: Wise Monkey moves forward with retreat

The new Wise Monkey Retreat Center has been in business for a month and owners Amy and Randy Healy said the business has filled a need in the quilting community.
“It’s a place where women who sew can get away with their friends and come and spend two days or two weeks, or however long they want, to enjoy the hobby that they all do together,” Amy said.
The retreat center has taken over the former Hibbett Sports location one door south of Wise Monkey Quilting at the Denison Crossroads shopping center on Highway 39.
“We’ve been thinking about doing this for a very long time,” Amy said. “When Hibbett’s left, we found the opportunity and we took it.”
The retreat center features 10 individual sleeping pods; each has a single bed, a nightstand, a lamp, a fan and plenty of plug-ins for personal devices.
“They each have a little bit of privacy because they may not know everyone who’s here,” Amy said.
Wise Monkey provides all the bedding.
Two bathrooms at the back of the center are equipped with showers.
The main room of the retreat center has 10 large tables at which the attendees can work on quilting projects.
Quilting retreat centers exist all over the nation, with seven or eight others in Iowa, Amy said.
“Hopefully what puts us in front of some of the competition is we have double doors, and no steps and the individual sleeping pods,” she said.
Other retreat centers are in old churches or houses with multiple levels and dormitory-style sleeping areas.
“Ours is a new idea where they have their own small private area to sleep,” Amy said.
The retreat center features a large kitchen area for attendees.
“We have menus from a lot of the places in town, so they can order in or go out and eat, but we have a full kitchen,” Randy said. “If they don’t want to go out they can go to one of the local grocery stores and pick up groceries and cook whatever they want here.”
“The first group that stayed said that this is their vacation and they weren’t going to cook here,” Amy said. “They went out and ate for every meal.”
“We also have information for the different retail places in town,” Randy said. “If they’re looking for antiques or women’s clothing or whatever their wants are, we have the information here so they know where to find it.”
The center has been busy and is getting busier.
“We have our third group coming this week,” Amy said. “We’re pretty busy in August, and October is pretty much all booked up.”
They have already taken bookings throughout the rest of the year.
“And the groups that have stayed so far have rebooked right away when they checked out,” Randy said.
Most of the clients are retired, but some still work and use vacation days or take a Monday or Friday off to take a long weekend at the retreat center.
Because Wise Monkey Quilting is next door, the retreat center users can easily shop for existing or new projects, Amy said.
“The proximity to the store works out very well,” Randy said. “You don’t have to get in the car to drive to get supplies if you forgot something or if you want something new. We’re basically 10 steps away.”
The Denison fire chief and building inspector gave them guidance when they were remodeling, Amy said.
The main area didn’t require much remodeling beyond the addition of the sleeping pods.
A rear storage area became the kitchen and the other major change was the addition of showers to the bathrooms.
The business will pay the motel tax for the sleeping pods.
Retreaters have come to the center from all over.
“We’ve received inquiries from all over the Midwest and from as far away as New York and California,” Randy said.