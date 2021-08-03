A quilting getaway: Wise Monkey moves forward with retreat

“Hopefully what puts us in front of some of the competition is we have double doors, and no steps and the individual sleeping pods,” she said.

Other retreat centers are in old churches or houses with multiple levels and dormitory-style sleeping areas.

“Ours is a new idea where they have their own small private area to sleep,” Amy said.

The retreat center features a large kitchen area for attendees.

“We have menus from a lot of the places in town, so they can order in or go out and eat, but we have a full kitchen,” Randy said. “If they don’t want to go out they can go to one of the local grocery stores and pick up groceries and cook whatever they want here.”

“The first group that stayed said that this is their vacation and they weren’t going to cook here,” Amy said. “They went out and ate for every meal.”

“We also have information for the different retail places in town,” Randy said. “If they’re looking for antiques or women’s clothing or whatever their wants are, we have the information here so they know where to find it.”

The center has been busy and is getting busier.