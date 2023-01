Children and adults had fun in the annual cardboard sled race hosted by the Denison Parks & Rec Department on Saturday, which would have been canceled if not for last week’s snow storm. Children in the 3-7 age group get set to fly down the hill west of the 18th Street water tower in Denison. From left are Jesse and Isiah Kempfert, Elliot Fineran, Grace Ellis and Jesse Espinoza Jr. One more contestant was Owen Ellis, who was the only contestant in the 8-11 year old group.