There is a troubling undercurrent of extremism running counter to traditional Republican conservatism. It’s not true of all Republicans, but returning the party as it currently exists to control of Congress threatens default, shutdowns, and needless impeachmnents. They have no program other than the obstruction of legislation and the distortion of these facts:

Inflation is driven by the world economy, war, and consumer demand. There are two policy choices: spending limits followed the 2008 crash with a decade of high unemployment. The 2021 Rescue Plan sent money to consumers to spend bringing unemployment down to 3.5%. What’s the best choice?

The Federal Reserve determines the interest rate, not the Democratic Party.

Taxing and spending are a normal function of government which exists to provide services such as infrastructure that individuals or private enterprise cannot deliver. A pipe line to Canada would do nothing to offset high gas prices which are also driven by war and world supply.

We do not have open borders. If you travel abroad, you know about standing in line to reenter the country. In August, U.S. Customs and Border Protection detained 203,598 migrants from Mexico and are on pace to arrest over 2.3 million in 2022.

Our public schools and their teachers are the best hope for our children’s safety, prosperity, and our democracy.

We are not taking away your guns. The 5th Amendment states, “No person shall be deprived of life, liberty, or property without due process of law.” End of story!

No one is going to defund the police or the FBI.

We also value life and hope late term abortions need never happen!

fA dictionary defines liberal as “willing to respect opinions different from one’s own and open to new ideas that promote individual rights, civil liberties, democracy, and free enterprise.”