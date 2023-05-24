LINCOLN, NE (05/15/2023)-- Abigail Frances Ridder of Logan is among a record 94 University of Nebraska-Lincoln students who will be recognized as Chancellor's Scholars during the undergraduate commencement ceremony May 20 at Memorial Stadium.

Ridder is a plant biology and environmental studies major in the College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources. Parents are Tom and Colleen Ridder.

Chancellor's Scholars are students who have maintained 4.0 grade-point averages on all collegiate work at Nebraska and elsewhere.