The National FFA Agricultural Literacy and Advocacy Platform spans programs, initiatives, and award areas across the organization.

For example, state FFA officers attending the State Officer Summit become literate in agricultural education, agriculture, and FFA and then advocate for their causes in our Nation’s Capital.

Students competing in the Ag Issues Career Development Event study and research a current event in agriculture and then present and debate all sides of the issues.

Chapters applying for the National Chapter Award must answer how they advocate in their communities.