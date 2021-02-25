 Skip to main content
CRP virtual meeting will discuss required management

Landowners in Ida, Crawford, Sac, Carroll, Calhoun, Pocahontas, Webster and Greene Counties with acres enrolled in the Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) are welcome to attend a free virtual informational meeting about Required Management (formerly Mid-Contract Management -MCM).

The same information will be presented virtually during two sessions, at 10 a.m., Tuesday, March 2, or 6 p.m., Thursday, March 4.

Join staff from Pheasants Forever, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, USDA-Natural Resources Conservation Service, and USDA- Farm Service Agency to discuss management options available for CRP practices such as disking, spraying, and burning.

The conservation groups will also provide information about the pros and cons of each option and how to safely complete the activity while following a conservation plan.

Time will be allowed during the meeting for discussion and questions.

To RSVP, email your name, the county your CRP is located, and which session you would like to attend to: Tabitha Panas, Pheasants Forever Farm Bill Biologist, at tpanas@pheasantsforever.org, or Inga Roen, Iowa Department of Natural Resources Natural Resources Technician, at inga.roen@dnr.iowa.gov.

A Zoom link and instructions on how to join the workshop will be provided.

If landowners would like to know if they have upcoming Required Management for their CRP acres, they are encouraged to call their local USDA Service Center.

If you need special accommodations, contact Inga Roen at 515-518-7788 or Tabitha Panas at 402-506-0101.

