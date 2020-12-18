Iowa Farm Bureau concludes virtual 102nd annual meeting celebrating member achievements, young farmer leaders and bright opportunities in agriculture

“We stay involved to serve, but it’s what we get back that makes it so rewarding,” Pam said. “Between Farm Bureau leadership and involvement in dairy, we are honored to have great friends all across the country.”

Dr. Tom Baas has left his mark on agriculture not only through the research, technology and industry advancement he led, but also through the hundreds of students he inspired over a 21-year career in education.

Baas is renowned as a leading researcher in ultrasound technology in swine breeding, playing a leading role in industry advancements improving animal genetics and the quality of pork in the grocery store meat case. He has been cited as a presenter or contributing author in over 500 swine-related journals and publications.

In addition to holding leadership roles at Iowa State University (ISU) and ISU Extension for decades, Baas has shaped the next generation of pork producers by sharing his on-farm experiences and expertise in the field from years of groundbreaking research. Industry advancements led by Baas have helped farmers raise their animals more responsibly while improving animal genetics and the quality of the meat produced.