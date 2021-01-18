Renewable Fuels executive director says last minute "catch all" proposed rule by Trump EPA is a mixed bag for biofuels

“While the wording in today’s announcement appears to rule out the granting of further illegal RFS exemptions as had been rumored this week, we will remain vigilant until the clock strikes noon on January 20. Ultimately this multifaceted rule will be adjudicated by the Biden EPA and we are ready to work with them to improve and finalize the portions of this rule that follow the law, make common sense, and increase access to biofuels.

“The unfounded requests by oil state governors for general RFS waivers should have been rejected months ago and the RFS compliance deadline extensions are similarly troublesome. But some good could come from today’s proposals to improve or, preferably, eliminate altogether, the mandatory federal E15 label. Perhaps even more importantly is the small step included that recognizes that much of the existing fueling infrastructure is compatible with E15 blends, even if current regulations don’t recognize it as such. Eliminating this unnecessary barrier to market access for E15 would be a true game changer, but today’s rule does not go far enough. We will now turn our focus to making our case to the Biden Administration. Biofuels producers are ready to work alongside the new leadership to build a cleaner, brighter future as there is much work left to be done to expand market access to higher blends of biofuels.”