Secretary Naig invites Iowa families to apply now for the 2021 Century and Heritage Farm Program

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig encourages eligible farm owners to apply for the 2021 Century and Heritage Farm Program now.

The program was created by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship and the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation to recognize families who have owned their farms for 100 years and 150 years, respectively.

“The Century and Heritage Farm program is a great way to recognize the strength and resiliency of Iowa’s multi-generation farm families, especially after an exceptionally challenging year,” said Naig.

“I always look forward to celebrating along with the families and hearing stories about their incredible farming legacies. I am very grateful for the investments they make to protect our rich farmland and their continued commitment to our state’s agriculture community.”

To apply, download the application on the Department’s website at iowaagriculture.gov/century-and-heritage-farm-program.

Applications may also be requested from Kelley Reece, coordinator of the Century and Heritage Farm Program, at 515-281-3645 or Kelley.Reece@IowaAgriculture.gov.