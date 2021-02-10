Webinar series focuses on Farm Bill options

West central Iowa webinar on February 16
Iowa producers have until March 15, 2021, to make their annual election for Price Loss Coverage (PLC) or Agriculture Risk Coverage (at the individual and county levels) under the 2018 Farm Bill.
This annual decision is unlike the previous farm bill, when producers made a one-time decision for their operation that was in place for the life of the bill.
In order to help Iowans understand their options for 2021, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach has a series of webinars.
Two statewide webinars have been conducted so far, one on January 19 and the other on February 5. They were recorded and can be found at the following link: https://www.extension.iastate.edu/agdm/info/meetings.html.
The January 19 webinar features staff from the United States Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency addressing program logistics, changes for 2021, and how producers can best work with their county FSA staff and offices that may remain closed to the public through the sign-up date.
The basic choices continue to be Price Loss Coverage (PLC), and Agriculture Risk Coverage (at the individual and county levels). A farmer’s choice will depend on the type of operation, and the county and region where the farm is located. PLC payments are triggered when the marketing year average price falls below the reference prices of $3.70 per bushel for corn and $8.40 per bushel for soybeans.
Alejandro Plastina, associate professor in economics and extension economist at Iowa State, reviewed the analysis process in the February 5 webinar and presented a new decision tool that calculates the highest county yield that would trigger ARC-CO payments in 2021-2022, for a user’s defined price and a range of plus/minus 20 percent of that price, and shows the probabilities for each of those yield triggers based on historical county yields.
The two statewide webinars are being followed by farm management field specialists conducting regional webinars, presenting various scenarios with the most recent price projections, and answering questions and concerns.
For west central Iowa, this webinar is Tuesday, February 16, at 1 p.m. Register at the following link: https://bit.ly/agdmfeb21-farmbill. Tim Christensen, farm management specialist, will be the presenter.
With guidelines on in-person programming evolving, some in-person sessions may be offered in areas of the state. See the Ag Decision Maker webpage, https://www.extension.iastate.edu/agdm/info/farmbill.html for details on the webinar series and a calendar of in-person programming.