Webinar series focuses on Farm Bill options

West central Iowa webinar on February 16

Iowa producers have until March 15, 2021, to make their annual election for Price Loss Coverage (PLC) or Agriculture Risk Coverage (at the individual and county levels) under the 2018 Farm Bill.

This annual decision is unlike the previous farm bill, when producers made a one-time decision for their operation that was in place for the life of the bill.

In order to help Iowans understand their options for 2021, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach has a series of webinars.

Two statewide webinars have been conducted so far, one on January 19 and the other on February 5. They were recorded and can be found at the following link: https://www.extension.iastate.edu/agdm/info/meetings.html.

The January 19 webinar features staff from the United States Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency addressing program logistics, changes for 2021, and how producers can best work with their county FSA staff and offices that may remain closed to the public through the sign-up date.