The Iowa Girls’ Coaches Association recently released its 2022-23 All-District Basketball Teams.
Three girls in the Bulletin-Review’s coverage area were recognized.
Woodbine senior Nicole Sherer and sophomore Charlie Pryor both were named to the Class 1A West Central District Team, while Logan-Magnolia senior Mya Moss earned a spot on the Class 2A Southwest District Team.
Woodbine head coach Ryan Coenen also was recognized as the Class 1A West Central District Co-Coach of the Year with Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton’s Tom Petersen.