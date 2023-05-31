ATCHISON, Kan. (May 24, 2023) - Angela Schulte of Westside, IA, has graduated from Benedictine College in Atchison, Kan., majoring in Theology.

The college graduated 424 students at the end of the academic year during ceremonies on May 13, 2023. The graduates heard from Leonard Leo, chairman of CRC Advisors and the Federalist Society, who delivered the Commencement Address.

He spoke about the life of St. Benedict, one of the patron saints of Benedictine College, the fall of the Roman Empire, and how monasteries rose up to help the people in the surrounding areas. He told the graduates to focus on the larger picture of St. Benedict's story, and not dwell on only certain parts. He said the bottom line was that St. Benedict sought to do God's will.