Annual audit released for Region XII COG

John D. Morrow, certified public accountant, Wall Lake, has released an audit report on Region XII Council of Governments, Inc., Carroll.

The audit report said the organizations had revenues of $9,309,351 for the year ended June 30, 2022, which was a 2.97% decrease from the prior year.

Support included $5,425,192 from Federal and state agencies; $3,640,146 from public support, fees, contributions, matching funds, etc; $53,032 from rents; and $190,981 from interest from invested funds and loans.

Expenditures for the organizations totaled $6,952,522, a 5.17% decrease from the prior year.

Program expenditures administered by the organizations included $2,331,559 for Rural Transit programs and planning, $950,342 for workforce related programs, $1,715,787 for affordable housing and housing assistance programs, $148,108 for Western Iowa Advantage Partners, and $1,806,726 for other state and local programs.

A copy of the audit report is available for review on the Office of the Auditor of State’s website.

