The Ar-We-Va girls’ and boys’ track and field teams competed at the Bob Clark Relays on April 25 at Audubon.
On the girls’ side, Ar-We-Va tallied 46 points to place ninth out of 13 schools.
On the boys’ side, Ar-We-Va participated with only four boys and didn’t score any team points.
Girls’ results
Kora Obrecht had the lone first-place finish for Ar-We-Va, as she took gold in the 100-meter dash in 13.24 seconds.
Maggie Ragaller ran second in the 100-meter hurdles in 16.90.
Obrecht added a third-place effort in the long jump with a leap of 14 feet, 1 1/2.
The Rockets’ shuttle hurdle and 4x100 relay teams also ran third.
People are also reading…
The shuttle hurdle foursome of Elizabeth Brunner, Jamie Hausman, Amber Ragaller and Maggie Ragaller turned in a time of 1:11.72, while the 4x100 unit of Maggie Ragaller, Amber Ragaller, Hausman and Obrecht circled the track in 53.96.
Obrecht also finished fourth in the 100-meter hurdles in 17.26.
Boys’ results
Ar-We-Va’s best finish was a 10th-place effort by its sprint medley relay team.
The foursome of Jon Riesselman, Weston Toft, Devon Ehlers and Blayne Smith ran 1:46.03.
Ehlers tied for 13th in the 200-meter dash in 25.65, while Toft finished 25th in the 100-meter dash in 13.97.