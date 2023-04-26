The Ar-We-Va girls’ and boys’ track and field teams competed at the Bob Clark Relays on April 25 at Audubon.

On the girls’ side, Ar-We-Va tallied 46 points to place ninth out of 13 schools.

On the boys’ side, Ar-We-Va participated with only four boys and didn’t score any team points.

Girls’ results

Kora Obrecht had the lone first-place finish for Ar-We-Va, as she took gold in the 100-meter dash in 13.24 seconds.

Maggie Ragaller ran second in the 100-meter hurdles in 16.90.

Obrecht added a third-place effort in the long jump with a leap of 14 feet, 1 1/2.

The Rockets’ shuttle hurdle and 4x100 relay teams also ran third.

The shuttle hurdle foursome of Elizabeth Brunner, Jamie Hausman, Amber Ragaller and Maggie Ragaller turned in a time of 1:11.72, while the 4x100 unit of Maggie Ragaller, Amber Ragaller, Hausman and Obrecht circled the track in 53.96.

Obrecht also finished fourth in the 100-meter hurdles in 17.26.

Boys’ results

Ar-We-Va’s best finish was a 10th-place effort by its sprint medley relay team.

The foursome of Jon Riesselman, Weston Toft, Devon Ehlers and Blayne Smith ran 1:46.03.

Ehlers tied for 13th in the 200-meter dash in 25.65, while Toft finished 25th in the 100-meter dash in 13.97.