The Ar-We-Va girls knocked down 10, three-point baskets in a 62-40 Rolling Valley Conference basketball victory over Paton-Churdan on February 3 at Churdan.

The win moved Ar-We-Va to 6-9 in RVC play and 7-11 overall.

Up by only seven at halftime at 26-19, Ar-We-Va outscored P-C 25-12 in the second to take a 51-31 lead into the fourth quarter.

Maggie Ragaller netted 20 points to lead Ar-We-Va’s attack.

Delaney Schurke added 11 points. Samantha Hinners also had nine points.

Kora Obrecht chipped in with seven points. Jamie Hausman had five points, while Emma Leiting and Amber Ragaller each had four points for the Rockets.

Karime Sanchez finished with two points as well.