The 2023 Drake Relays will take place Thursday, Friday and Saturday at Drake Stadium at Des Moines.

The Bulletin-Review’s coverage area will be represented by two events, including one individual and one relay.

Sophomore William Anderson of Logan-Magnolia qualified as one of 32 runners in the 100-meter dash and will compete in the prelims on Friday morning at 9:08 a.m.

The 100 final is set for Friday afternoon at 2:28 p.m.

Anderson qualified for the Drake 100 with the 19th-fastest time of 10.98 seconds.

And, the Denison-Schleswig girls’ 4x100 relay team qualified as one of the 96 teams in that event.

The Monarch foursome of seniors Ashlyn Herrig, Kaitlyn Bruhn and Claire Miller and freshman Kyia Clark advanced with a time of 52.33 and will compete in the 4x100 prelims on Saturday morning at 9:30 a.m.

The 4x100 final is slated for Saturday afternoon at 4:29 p.m.

Herrig, Bruhn and Miller all have state experience competing on the blue oval at Drake Stadium.

Herrig ran in the 100 at the state meet a year ago, while Bruhn and Miller were members of the Monarchs’ state-qualifying shuttle hurdle relay team.

Miller also competed in the 100-meter hurdles at the state meet last spring.