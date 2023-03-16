Four area girls will take part in the 2023 Iowa Girls Coaches Association Larry Niemeyer Senior All-Star Basketball Games on Sunday, April 2, at Kirkwood Community College at Cedar Rapids.

IKM-Mannig post player Mabel Langel will play for the Class 2A White Team, while Logan-Magnolia’s Greylan Hornbeck and Mya Moss have roster spots on the Class 2A Gray Team.

Hornbeck is a guard with Moss a forward.

Also, Woodbine point guard Nicole Sherer is on the Class 1A Gray Team.

The Class 1A Gray Team will play the Class 1A White Team on April 2 at 2 p.m., followed by the contest between the Class 2A Gray and White Teams at 3:30 p.m.

Shay Burmeister of Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton and Paige Klocke of Glidden-Ralston are also on the Class 1A Gray Team, while Quinn Grubbs of Exira/EH-K is on the Class 1A Select Team.

The Class 1A Gray Team will be coached by Tom Petersen of Exira/EH-K.