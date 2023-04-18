The Boyer Valley and Woodbine boys’ golf teams were in Rolling Valley Conference action on April 17 at the Dunlap Golf and Country Club.

BV took second place as a team with a 168 tally.

Coon Rapids-Bayard was one stroke better with a 167. Woodbine, on the other hand, finished fifth at 190.

Devin Melby paced the BV boys with a nine-hole score of 38.

He was followed by Ben Nichols (41), Evan Ten Eyck (44), Ethan Hanigan (45), Cale Soma (48) and Michael Davis (50).

Cody Dickinson paced the Woodbine boys with a 45.

Xander Johnson and Kylon Reisz each added 48s.

Nolan Stamm carded a 49. Sam Remington had a 54 with Dom Lary tallying a 56 for the Tigers.