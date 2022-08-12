Artists paint barns for 2022 Concrete Statue Contest

Manilla man placed third in novice category
Twenty-six entries from various artists were entered in the concrete statue contest. Artists had the task of painting a traditional barn. Past sculptures included an elephant, pig, cow, horse, retro camper, ice cream cone, Ferris wheel, state of Iowa, Iowa State Fair logo and blue ribbon. The concrete statues are in various locations throughout the Fair, August 11-21.
Individuals, clubs and companies can participate by completing the application with their proposed design. Chosen applicants then pick up a statue from the concrete manufacturer, paint it and return it to the fair for display. Statues are judged on originality, creativity and overall look.
Novice Category
1st place
"Jurassic Take Over"
Shelley Manning
Waukee
2nd Place
"Funtastic Fair 2022"
Char Baltes
Ankeny
3rd Place
John Rasmussen
Manilla
Honorable Mention (in no particular order)
"A Fun Family Tradition"
Kaitlyn and Luke Brown
Cedar
"Francy's Find Their Fun @ the Iowa State Fair"
Sara Francy
Pleasant Hill
"Garner/Crock Family 2022-Our Year in the Fair"
Abbygayle Garner
Grimes
Professional Category
1st Place
"Beyond the Barn – Find the Fun"
Pamela Kline
Norwalk
2nd Place
"Iowa Beauty"
Kathy Stevens
Grimes
3rd Place
"Iowa State Fair Blue Ribbon Foundation"
Blue Ribbon Foundation
Honorable Mention
"Find Your Future in Agriculture"
Buena Vista University
Storm Lake