Crawford County Arts, Crawford County Memorial Hospital, the Denison Rotary and Russ Stone will be bringing singer Lisa Brokop to Denison on Saturday, March 11. The performance is part of the Crawford County Arts Series. Brokop will perform “The Patsy Cline Project.” Those interested should note the change in venue. The concert will take place at the Broadway Elementary School auditorium. The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m.